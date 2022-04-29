Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: Youngkin Achieved Much in First 100 Days

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first 100 days in office have been an "exciting time" that has seen some incredible achievements, including in education, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said on Newsmax Friday.

"For us to reach 100 days is certainly historic for us, because, you remember, nobody even gave us a chance of winning the election," Sears commented on Newsmax's "National Report." "Unfortunately, we did not get through his gas tax relief that he wanted … maybe we can get that through the budget, which we still don't have. But the governor did get some things through educationally, and it means that the parents and the children were prevailing."

Masks are now gone in the state's schools, and then there is the Literacy Act, a bipartisan effort that Youngkin signed Thursday, said Sears.

"What that will tell us is that first of all, you're going to need some reading specialists to help get these children through because COVID has done a bad number," said Sears. "[Youngkin] also says in that bill that we have to have teachers who understand the information that they're teaching. They have to show mastery in it."

Overall, 841 bills were sent to the legislature, and Youngkin vetoed 26, with all of his vetoes sustained, she added.

Sears further commented on Youngkin's participation in Wednesday's March for Life rally in Richmond, where NBC affiliate WWBT reports he was the first governor to take part in the event.

"We never hid anything from our voters, and in fact, our voters told us what they wanted," Sears said. "He is a man of faith, and he doesn't hide it under a bushel, and frankly, the other side doesn't hide what they believe. Either they go after it with gusto … we're going to be who we are. We're not going to be hypocritical about it, and we do believe in life.

"We believe the baby wants to live. Now we do have exceptions for the life and health of the mother and such. But he lives what he believes. Listen, leadership is an action word. It is not just something you say, it's something you do."

Sears also commented on the ongoing push for Youngkin's call to move up the Loudoun County School Board Elections for all nine seats to November. The Virginia Senate passed the amendment this week, after the state House approved it, reports the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

It will be up to Youngkin to either veto the original legislation or to sign it into law, the newspaper reports, citing legislative officials.

Democrat opponents, Sears said, called it "untoward" to change the elections, but she insisted that "we do it all the time."

"Normally we extend it; we don't decrease it," said Sears. "It's just gamesmanship … there's so many other things. The school board did not want to hear from the parents who elected them."

