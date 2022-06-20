Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: GOP Will Win Big on Economy

Republicans won in Virginia's races last year because of the situation with education, and this year's races will be carried because of the economy, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who won her race in last year's turnovers, said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Remember that we won because parents finally understood that ... their children were being taught things that they didn't expect to hear," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," commenting one day before her state's primaries are being held. "Now, inflation is working against Democrats, education ... transportation ... oil ... everything. We are going to win big."

The GOP has several strong candidates in Virginia's races, she added, and "that's why you see the Democrats coming so hard against the Republicans."

"We've got women running, we've got Black people, Latinos, men, we've got rich and poor, and everything in between," Sears said. "We've got the whole gamut of people running. They're going at it because they want to help. They see society as seemingly going off a cliff. They're saying, Not here, not in America, not in our district, and certainly not in Virginia."

Sears pointed to Mayra Flores' win in the 34th Congressional of Texas and said it's an example of how things are changing against Democrats.

"It's simply because people are sick and tired of the constant race-baiters; they're tired of the nonsense their children are being taught. They are tired and they want different," said Sears. "They know at the pump they're paying more. They know it's not Putin's fault. They know it's the man who sits in the White House and those who support him."

Sears also spoke out against a weekend protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, where a group of pro-choice activists donned fake blood and had plastic doll babies strapped to their hands.

"I don't even have words to describe what I'm seeing," Sears said. "If this is our future, we are in trouble and we're going to get there very quickly. Parents, we're going to have to do better. We're going to have to teach our children how to behave in society.

"Yes, you can protest, but this is not the way. We're a civilized people ... the next thing you know they're going to have aborted babies, real aborted babies that they're carrying around and protesting with."