Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: Va. Policies on Trans Students 'Common Sense'

Virginia's GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told Newsmax on Friday there shouldn't be any controversy over the state's new model policies that restore parental rights in the decision-making about their child's identity while protecting the safety and dignity of all students.

She added GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin is working on dealing with four school districts — including Fairfax County Schools (FCPS), the state's largest — that have announced they will not follow the new policies set forth by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) in July.

"There's nothing in there that's not common sense," Sears told "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE." "There shouldn't be any controversy when we say that parents must be allowed to be involved in the decisions of their children's lives. The parents' rights do not stop when they drop off little Johnny at school and then pick them back up again. There is no such thing in this world that goes like that."

Youngkin told Fox News on Thursday that "The Fairfax County Public Schools policies diverge from VDOE model policy guidance and perpetuate a false notion that FCPS knows what's better for a child than a child's parent. The Fairfax County school board is expected to follow the law."

Sears was asked in what manner will the state force resisting school districts to follow the law.

"I can't get into that part of it," she said. "I have to wait and see what the governor is deciding to do next."

State law requires the Department of Education to adopt model policies requiring the treatment of transgender students. On July 18, the VDOE announced it updated its model policies to where they "safeguard parents' rights with respect to their child."

"School officials will defer to parents in decisions about a child's identity, and keep parents informed about their child's well-being. The Model Policies also clarify that a student's individual needs should be taken into consideration by their school, and schools should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs. "

The updated policies also "promote a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students. The policies direct schools to inform parents of bullying incidents within 24 hours and cites to the state 'safe harbor' statute that protects against disclosure of certain information that may put a child at risk.

"The policies also take additional steps to ensure schools protect the privacy and dignity of all students through bathroom policies, student identification measures, athletic policies, and parental involvement."

Sears said the school systems that are defying the VDOE's policies are "breaking the law."

"What I think is really happening is they have made themselves judge and jury about these things, and we can't have that, so our policies are pretty straightforward," Sears said. "It says that all students — all students — will be treated with privacy, dignity, and respect. Not, some students have more rights than others, and that you will not make policies that separate me from my child."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!