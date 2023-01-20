Winsome Sears to Newsmax: Va. School Scandal 'Boggles the Mind'

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told Newsmax on Friday that the scandal over schools in Virginia failing to notify students who were awarded National Merit recognition "boggles the mind."

More than a dozen schools in northern Virginia admitted to delays in notifying students who won National Merit recognition, a situation that is being investigated by the Virginia attorney general.

Sears said on "Wake Up America" that the 17 schools "must have decided among themselves to be judge and jury, to decide how life is going to be lived when it comes to our children."

She added: "It's been alleged they did not notify the parents nor the students when they were nationals, or [when] they received commendations so that they could be in the track to receive free tuition to colleges, other awards, etcetera. And so what we're trying to do is to get to the bottom of this.

"My God, 17 schools. There's got to be something there."

Sears also noted that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin "has put a bill in that says no school board, no principle, no superintendent, employee, etcetera, in the school system shall deny recognition that the student has earned [by not] notifying the child or the parent.

"And it shouldn't be that we have to tell these people who should know better that you don't deny a child an award, a recognition that he or she has earned. We shouldn't have to do that."

When asked if the schools violated the state's anti-discrimination statute, Sears said, "We're looking into that. We're looking into several possible avenues to see what we can do."

She added: "But in the meantime, parents, you've got to get involved. You don't even know what you don't know.

"That's apparent, and we shouldn't have to have put in a law several years ago in Virginia that says the parents are responsible for the upbringing, the education, and the medical care of their own child. We shouldn't have had to do that, and yet we did, but it doesn't matter because we had some rogue educators make this decision on their own."