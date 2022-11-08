Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to Newsmax: 'We See Red Wave Coming'

Virginia GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told Newsmax on Tuesday that "we think we see that red wave coming" in the Old Dominion and the night will be "sweet" because "we are going to bring in our candidates this year."

"You know why?" Sears asked Newsmax's "National Report." "Because people are tired. They're tired of being controlled. They're tired of being talked down to."

"The Democrats, unfortunately, have damaged their brand," she continued. "They have allowed the progressive left to pull them all the way to the left. That's not where we are.

"We don't want this nonsense that we see happening where we don't know what a woman is. In fact, where are the feminists to say, Wait a minute. You're giving scholarships then to men who are claiming to be women? Our daughters will never get into college unless we can afford it."

Sweeping Republican gains Tuesday will give Democrats an idea of the problems as voters see them, Sears said.

"It will tell the Democrats, finally, you didn't listen to us when Virginia voted for different — and we couldn't have won in Virginia had we not had Democrats who were sick and tired of it — and their children not learning," she said. "Crime, fentanyl coming in, education is a problem, the inflation is not transitory. So things are going to be changing."

The lieutenant governor also reminded voters of the power they have to decide the future of America.

"Never forget that we the voters are interviewing these candidates for the job of representing us and what will happen is if we don't think you're doing a good job then we're going to put somebody else in to represent us," Sears said. "That's the beauty of this country."

