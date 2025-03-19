Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Impeach Tyrannical Judges

It’s a “great time” to impeach the tyrannical judges blocking President Donald Trump’s policies, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas told Newsmax.

“I mean, we've heard from 75 million people how they want America to look like,” Williams said Wednesday on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“The judges are, you say, are a little rogue. Some of their readings or findings are hard to figure out, but I think we need to act on it. I mean, I think we need to support the president. We need to support the Constitution, what it stands for. And, you know, if you're going to if you're going to judge, judge, don't get involved in everything else,” he added.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded the removal of a federal judge who ruled against his deportation plans.

“HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, about U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!”

Boasberg had issued an order blocking deportation flights that Trump was carrying out by invoking wartime authority in an 18th-century law.

