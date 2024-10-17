WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Democrats Want to Federalize Elections

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 05:22 PM EDT

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas told Newsmax on Thursday that the Democratic Party has cast doubt on knowing results on election night in order to “federalize the elections.”

Host Chris Salcedo told Williams that “there was a time on election night that we’d go to bed knowing who the winner was” but despite modern technology and billions of dollars in investments, “we now have to wait a few days.”

Williams said it’s up to the people running the elections, which in many states are Democrats. “They make these excuses up. It's what their M.O. is. It's how they, frankly, go against the Constitution. But they're Democrats. They think that way. They want to federalize the elections,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The congressman from Texas noted that the new phenomenon of delayed election results is because Democrats “make up excuses.”

“I can tell you, as a former secretary of state, you can count votes. You can have them out by 10 at night. We did that in Texas when I was secretary of state. We did it last cycle. It's up to the people who are running the elections — I mean, they make these excuses up. It's what their M.O. is,” Williams added. 

