Rep. Timmons to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities on Notice

Several Democrat officials on Wednesday testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform when the mayors of New York, Denver, Boston, and Chicago were grilled about their opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration and mass deportation efforts.

Republican members accused the mayors of endangering Americans and threatened to prosecute local officials. The mayors pushed back, defending their communities as welcoming places — not lawless danger zones — and called on Congress to pass immigration reforms.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that local officials "will assist President Trump" — or face the consequences.

"We're going to use federal funding and we're going to use criminal law to hold these people accountable," he said on "National Report." "They will not continue this behavior. The local law enforcement, the local elected officials will comply with federal law, and they will assist ICE in deporting criminal illegals, or they're going to lose federal funding or even possibly be under investigation by the Department of Justice for violating federal law.

"It's as simple as that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

