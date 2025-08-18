William Taylor to Newsmax: Ukraine Deserves Real Security, Not Just Promises

William Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006-2009, delivered a solemn warning Monday on Newsmax: The U.S., as well as Western allies, have failed on a moral and honorable commitment to Ukraine, raising urgent questions about responsibility and security.

"Absolutely, we have an obligation, and we have walked away from that obligation," Taylor told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," referring to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, a pact under which Ukraine relinquished its nuclear arsenal in exchange for assurances from the U.S., United Kingdom – and Russia – to respect its sovereignty.

He underscored that Ukraine did not forget that compact, though many signatory states – Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine also signed on, with separate assurances from China and France – effectively have.

Taylor referenced remarks in 2023 by former President Bill Clinton, who reportedly expressed deep regrets over urging Kyiv to denuclearize. Clinton said the agreement was a mistake and that he "feels terrible," acknowledging it might have gravely undermined Ukraine's long-term security.

Taylor argued that Ukraine refuses to be placated with more diplomatic text — this time, they demand real, enforceable security guarantees.

"They will not accept another Budapest memorandum," he said, adding NATO membership would be the strongest form of protection.

Although NATO is not in a position to admit Ukraine – and President Donald Trump has suggested it's not an option – Taylor said it's precisely this indefinite hope that keeps Ukraine resilient.

As an alternative, he suggested a "coalition of the willing" led by Britain and France, deploying troops to enforce peace. Such a robust security arrangement, Taylor said, would function as a credible deterrent against continued Russian aggression.

Taylor rejected the notion of seeking Russia's approval for such guarantees.

"We should not be asking Putin if he approves of a security guarantee to Ukraine. … Of course he's not going to agree," he said, stressing that Ukraine's security shouldn't be subject to Moscow's consent.

In emphasizing moral responsibility, Taylor is not merely reflecting on past failures, he is calling for tangible action. He made it clear that diplomatic indecision costs lives: Ukraine seeks protection backed by action, not hollow words.

Taylor, a Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, reminded the U.S. and its allies that moral obligations are not symbolic. They are binding, even when enforcement proves politically inconvenient.

