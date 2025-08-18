Fmr Ambassador to Newsmax: US Best Positioned to Push Putin

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor told Newsmax on Monday that the United States — not a European country — is uniquely positioned to push Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table for a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Appearing on "National Report," Taylor emphasized Washington's role as the leading power in NATO and its influence among Western allies.

"The United States is in the position as the leader of NATO, as the leader of NATO nations, to be able to push President Putin to make these kinds of agreements, to come to the table, to agree to a ceasefire," Taylor said.

Taylor's comments came as President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as several European and NATO leaders to the White House on Monday, days after Trump's summit in Alaska with Putin.

Taylor noted that Trump, in talks with European leaders and Zelenskyy last week, received broad agreement that a ceasefire would be the right next step.

"The United States is in the position, probably the only nation in the position, to push Putin to make that decision, to come to the table, negotiate a ceasefire and then deal with these other issues that he is requesting," Taylor said.

