WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: will scharf | nyc | donald trump | trial | offensive | prosecution | business records

Attorney Scharf to Newsmax: Trump Trial 'Smoke and Mirrors'

By    |   Monday, 13 May 2024 08:59 PM EDT

Donald Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday that the prosecution against the former president took a technical business records case and, through a "smoke and mirrors campaign," turned it into a shameful sideshow of a trial that they won't be able to prove.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Scharf brushed aside Michael Cohen's testimony earlier in the day to say that the prosecution hasn't even "started proving up its case."

"Hush money is not a crime. Signing an NDA is not a crime. What's been alleged here is technical business records violations from 2016 and 2017," Scharf said. "If you actually look through the trial record, there's practically not a single scintilla of evidence that any business records fraud occurred.

"We're almost at the end of trial, and they haven't even started proving up the case that they claim they were going to prove," Scharf added. "What they've done instead is introduce vast swathes of highly prejudicial but not at all probative evidence in an effort, I believe, to confuse the jury. I've called it a smoke and mirrors campaign before. That's what we're dealing with here."

Scharf himself is a former assistant U.S. attorney who's waging a primary battle against Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey in his home state of Missouri. Through the lens of a prosecutor, Scharf said he's not impressed with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case.

"As a former federal prosecutor, I find it deeply offensive that a case like this would both be brought and prosecuted the way it's been prosecuted. This is Banana Republic stuff. This is not the way criminal cases are supposed to proceed in courtrooms in the United States of America," Scharf said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Donald Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday that the prosecution against the former president took a technical business records case and, through a "smoke and mirrors campaign," turned it into a shameful sideshow of a trial that they won't be able to prove.
will scharf, nyc, donald trump, trial, offensive, prosecution, business records, case
333
2024-59-13
Monday, 13 May 2024 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved