Ex-prosecutor Scharf to Newsmax: Defunding Puts Gun Rights Under Fire

A call from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., to defund law enforcement agencies that refuse to enforce state and national gun laws in Second Amendment sanctuary states is just another attack from the left on Americans' gun rights, former federal prosecutor Will Scharf tells Newsmax.

"This is another example of the Democrats never letting a crisis go to waste," Scharf, who also served as a policy director for former Gov. Eric Greitens, said on Newsmax's "Prime News" on Monday night. "This has nothing to do with crime. This has nothing to do with mass shootings. This has to do with the radical left wanting to come after the Second Amendment and wanting to come after law-abiding Americans' gun rights."

He added that any police officer or prosecutor will say that most violent crime takes place with either stolen firearms or firearms that are already lawfully owned.

"So the idea that more laws are what's needed or different enforcement of federal spending prerogatives, it's just garbage," Scharf, who appeared on the program with North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, said. "This is just another attempt by the radical left to come after Americans' guns."

Scharf also spoke out about the fentanyl crisis, after tweeting recently that the drug is killing far more people than is being reported.

"The reported numbers themselves are terrifying," he said. "Last year, we had over 100,000 overdose deaths in the United States of America, a great majority of which are fentanyl-related. That's up twofold since 2015. This is a massive increase in the drug epidemic that we've seen in a very short period of time."

The fentanyl, he added, is being shipped from China through Mexico, "where it's cooked in labs and then trucked across the border."

"Until we control our border and until we get control of our points of entry, Americans are going to continue to die," said Scharf. "The lack of attention to this issue by policymakers both in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, it's a tragedy and it's a human tragedy."

