Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: US Goal Should Be Dismantling Iran Regime

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said the United States’ ultimate objective in any negotiations with Iran should center on dismantling the regime’s military and regional threat capabilities, while expressing deep skepticism about Tehran’s willingness to negotiate in good faith.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Agenda," Wilkie outlined what he described as core U.S. goals: "the disarmament of the Islamic Republic, the cessation of their support for proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis," as well as "the elimination of their ballistic missile capability."

Wilkie argued that Iran’s activities extend beyond its borders, posing a broader threat to stability in the Middle East and serving as a strategic foothold for China in the region.

He described the Iranian leadership as "theocratic fanatics" and said the United States has effectively been in conflict with the regime since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

"We’ve been at war with them since 1979," Wilkie said, referencing the U.S. embassy hostage crisis that year.

He recalled personal connections to individuals involved in the failed 1980 rescue mission known as Desert One, including military personnel stationed near Fort Bragg and a former hostage who lived in his neighborhood.

Wilkie also accused Iran of responsibility for the deaths of thousands of Americans over the decades, calling the government in Tehran a “murderous regime.”

Given that history, he said he does not expect Iranian officials to negotiate honestly.

"I don’t expect anything that they put on the table to be truthful," he said.

He pointed to what he described as a recent example of shifting demands in ongoing discussions, claiming Iran added a new condition seeking the release of all frozen assets held abroad without offering concessions in return.

"They want all frozen assets of the regime unleashed without question," Wilkie said. "And then they offered nothing in return for that."

Wilkie’s comments underscore the challenges facing U.S. policymakers as they weigh diplomatic engagement with Iran against longstanding concerns over its nuclear ambitions, missile programs, and support for militant groups across the region.

The United States and Iran began historic face-to-face negotiations Saturday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

The White House confirmed the direct nature of the talks, a rare instance of high-level engagement, and said they were ongoing as of 10 p.m. local time. Later, there was no sign of talks having ended as midnight passed.

While negotiations may continue, Wilkie suggested that any durable agreement would require fundamental changes in Iran’s behavior, particularly regarding its military capabilities and regional influence.

He indicated that without such changes, the prospects for a meaningful or lasting deal remain uncertain.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com