Rep. Ann Wagner to Newsmax: WHO Should Not Be the Entity Investigating COVID Origins

The WHO “World Health Organization” should not be the entity investigating the origins of COVID-19.

“Well, there certainly needs to be an investigation, but I don't know that the WHO is the correct body to be assuming that mantle- they were involved not only in the spread of COVID-19, but in the cover up too,” Missouri’s Republican Rep. Ann Wagner told ''Spicer & Co.'' on Newsmax.

Wagner believes, as did Former President Trump, that the WHO was complicit in the COVID coverup.

Trump, on May 29, 2020, said that “we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

Jason Beaubien, NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent reported during that press conference that the former President’s “primary complaint is that he says China has been covering up this outbreak and that that allowed it to spread all over the world. He says the WHO went along with these Chinese efforts to mislead the world. And he says China has total control over the World Health Organization. The speech blames China for the pandemic and accused the WHO of being China's accomplice in that,” reported NPR.

In agreement, the Missouri Republican added, “China must be held responsible. There are millions of dead - 3.4 million dead, 166 million globally who contracted COVID.”

Wagner says she is working to get Americans compensated for their COVID related losses. “I put forward a piece of legislation called the “Compensation for Americans Act,” she said, that would seize assets in China and hold them accountable for COVID-19 and their complete coverup of this horrible deadly virus.”

The debate on the origin of the virus rages on.

Among the top officials now speculating that there is at least a possibility of lab development of the virus is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently said he's “not convinced” the virus formed naturally.

“I am not convinced about that. I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened," Fauci said, speaking to PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders at an event, reported the Hill.

