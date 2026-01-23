'White House Usher' Set to Debut Sunday at 9 p.m.

Getting the perspective from behind the scenes at the White House during the Reagan, Bush, and Clinton years is the subject of “The White House Usher: The Inside Story” set to premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on Newsmax.

The hour-long documentary explores one of the most intriguing, yet least understood, roles in all of Washington.

The view is from the experiences of Chris Emery, who served as the White House’s usher through three administrations from 1986 to 1994.

With unique access to the lives of the Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Clinton families, Emery shares memories about historical moments, White House operations he ran and private conversations that very few individuals ever experience.

In essence, because of the unique position granted to him and the intimacy the role allowed with the first family, Emery was privy to everything from pivotal historical moments like the first Gulf War to private late-night conversations about baseball with the most powerful man in the world.

His role placed him at the intersection of history and privacy, where world-changing events and personal moments unfolded side by side.

“The role of the White House usher is unlike anything else in government,” said producer Jim Morley. “This documentary gives viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the White House truly operates, and the trust placed in those who serve its first families.”

“Jacqueline Kennedy once said, ‘The chief usher is the second most important person in Washington,’” Emery quipped. During his nearly decade-long tenure, he not only served three presidents but was able to meet seven while interacting regularly with many of the most recognizable figures of the 1980s and 1990s.

“We handle their meals, their events, their guests and really to ensure the White House feels like a home and not an office or a museum,” added Emery, who transitioned his way from IT support to being on first name basis with three presidents.

The documentary, which also features commentary from author and Reagan historian Craig Shirley and author Ron Kessler, examines how the White House functions as a rare combination of office building, five-star hotel, and maximum-security fortress. As an usher, Emery was responsible for everything from managing household logistics, such as ordering flowers and adjusting guest room accommodations, to delivering top-secret documents to the president of the United States.

“I had the greatest job in the world. Nothing compares to it. Nothing ever will. and I’m sad to say I probably think about it every day,” Emery said.