Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: US Imagery of Unity With Israel Necessary

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., asserted on Newsmax that the United States' projecting imagery of unity with Israel is necessary for its continued existence.

"It's important for President [Joe] Biden to invite [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to the White House, [so] the rest of the world sees that the United States has unified and united behind Israel, and that Netanyahu gives a speech before a joint session of Congress so that he can speak to members of Congress — senators and representatives, has that imagery — and we show the rest of the world that the United States is united behind Israel and her sanctity to exist. I mean, this is an attack on Israel's right to exist," Kustoff told Greta Van Susteren.

On Sunday, the White House issued a press release stating that Biden spoke with Netanyahu about the attacks on Israel.

"They discussed," the White House wrote, "the taking of hostages by Hamas terrorists, including entire families, the elderly, and young children. The president emphasized that there is no justification whatsoever for terrorism, and all countries must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities."

