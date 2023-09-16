Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Wouldn't Open Inquiry If 'Nothing There'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax he wouldn't go with an impeachment inquiry "if there was nothing there."

In response to a letter sent by White House spokesman Ian Sams, Fallon told "America Right Now" on Saturday, "I don't want to open up an impeachment inquiry if there was nothing there."

On Tuesday, Sams sent out a letter to members of the press, such as The New York Times, CNN, and The Associated Press, stating, "House Republicans haven't been able to turn up any evidence of the president doing anything wrong."

Sams's proclamation that corruption evidence against Biden was zero — "no evidence" — was accompanied by a call for the news media "to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies."

In spite of that, Fallon said, "There's been a tremendous amount of evidence, starting with very simply: 2019. The candidate Joe Biden, running for president, said he had no idea what his son did with his business dealings — that he never met any of his associates.

"Unfortunately, he's met with dozens, if not scores, of his son's business associates and actually affected policy and what he did while he was vice president. Case in Point: Burisma, which hired his son for a million dollars a year, and he got the prosecutor fired, who was ... investigating the CEO of Burisma."

In an audio recording leaked by the New York Post, then Vice President Biden was overheard discussing with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko a $1 billion loan in exchange for Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin's firing. Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, where Hunter Biden was employed, was ousted on March 29, 2016.

