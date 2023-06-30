Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Hunter Probe Implicates WH, President

The more light that is shed on the Hunter Biden probe the more it implicates the "White House and the occupant in it right now," Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Friday.

"It's time for the double standard for the Biden administration and the Biden family to stop," Murphy said during his appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"He's been, in my opinion, literally the most corrupt president we've ever seen in this country. If you go back and see how many times this guy has lied, it makes volumes, so we really need to see, Was he selling influence? What's going on with Hunter? And I think we'll hopefully get to the bottom of it."

Pressure will mount for people to tell the truth, said Murphy, which is why lawmakers need to keep pressing for additional information.

Murphy, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said his panel is seeking transcribed interviews with several Department of Justice employees, including Lesley Wolf, the assistant United States attorney for the DOJ in Wilmington, Delaware, who, according to one IRS whistleblower, provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"There was a storage facility, a storage house in northern Virginia, that was going to have a search warrant executed upon this," Murphy said. "Well, mysteriously Hunter Biden's lawyers found out about it, and all of a sudden blocked it.

"They say only a certain number of documents that came out," he added. "Without some type of leak, there was no way they would know this. The same thing with trying to find out the true veracity of Hunter's texts on WhatsApp that basically said, My dad's sitting next to me. Either pay the money or the big guy is going to have repercussions against you.

"So there is a lot of information, and these folks are going to have to come down under oath and testify in deposition. It's time we got to the truth of the matter to see how corrupt the Biden family ... has been."

