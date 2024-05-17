Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Cohen Cross Will End 'With a Flurry'

Donald Trump's legal team will "finish with a flurry" in its cross-examination of Michael Cohen, the prosecution's key witness in the former president's criminal business records trial, says former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

"The defense is going to have three days to prepare, to go back through every piece of testimony, every bit of what he said, in every book that he slammed Trump, every podcast, wherever he spoke out, TikTok, and I think they'll finish with a flurry," Whitaker said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"I really think that you can't be overstated what happened yesterday and how important that cross-examination and demonstrating that a convicted perjurer continues to lie to this jury in hopes of, I guess, achieving fame, fortune, and maybe a little infamy as well."

Trump's lawyers on Thursday pressed Cohen about times he lied under oath and questioned him on myriad topics, including the recanting of his 2018 guilty plea on tax charges, whether he wanted to work in the White House, and what he's said about a pardon from Trump.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com