Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Cohen Testimony Disaster for Prosecution

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker stated in an interview with Newsmax on Saturday that Michael Cohen's testimony has been disastrous for the prosecution in former President Donald Trump's New York business documents case.

Whitaker criticized what he called Cohen's fabrication of events and labeled him as a "certified Trump hater" during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Whitaker stated, "He's making it up. He's a certified Trump hater. He wants the president to be convicted, and this is the sad thing."

The former acting attorney general highlighted Trump attorney Todd Blanche's cross-examination, noting the discrepancies in Cohen's story and what he deemed the lack of credibility in his testimony.

"I just really think in this particular case Michael Cohen is not as he is presenting to the jury. And I think Todd Blanche and the defense team have done a very good job of highlighting what a maniac Michael Cohen is and how he is trying to present as something very different on the stand, and I don't think it's convincing anyone,'' he said.

Whitaker emphasized the importance of presenting rock-solid cases in the traditional manner of prosecuting rather than relying on unreliable witnesses like Cohen.

"If [District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and the Manhattan DA's office are going to bring this weak of a case that depended on someone as flimsy and as untrustworthy as Michael Cohen, you know this is just not how it's supposed to work. As a former U.S. attorney and a former prosecutor, I can tell you: You bring cases that are rock solid, that are through the traditional grooves of prosecuting cases. You don't do weak cases like this, depending on liars."

Whitaker strongly advised against putting Trump on the stand.

"I certainly don't think that you should put Donald Trump on the stand. That just is not going to be necessary, based on how weak this case is," he said.

"But you know, again, this case is so weak. I hope they [Trump's defense team] just rest and know that the jury is going to not have enough information and facts to convict on any of these charges," he said.

"I just do not believe that the government has proven the elements of the crime. They don't have evidence on certain very important things," he added.

Whitaker also advocated for a directed verdict, citing a lack of evidence to prove the elements of the crime.

'I don't think Judge [Juan] Merchan is going to do it, but I think a directed verdict would be appropriate. I just do not believe that the government has proven the elements of the crime," he argued.

"Again, I just don't think that the jury can believe Michael Cohen; they've done a good job of dismantling his testimony on cross-examination, and I just don't think a jury of good faith and fair-mindedness could convict Donald Trump on the on these charges," he concluded.

