Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Michael Cohen's Tall Tales Forthcoming

In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker called former President Donald Trump's business records criminal trial a "complete circus" and said prosecution witness Michael Cohen isn't credible.

Whitaker denounced Stormy Daniels' testimony on "Saturday Report," labeling it as "crazy make-believe" and cautioned against believing Cohen's forthcoming testimony, citing his status as a convicted perjurer and a recent admonishment by a judge.

"I think we're going to see him on for multiple days — maybe even three to four days," Whitaker said of Cohen. "It may take all week to, you know, sort of get what he has to say, although it's not going to be that important."

Whitaker also questioned the strength of the prosecution's case, suggesting that the jury may be growing impatient with the lack of substantive evidence supporting the alleged crimes.

"I'm guessing that the jury is starting to wonder what the crimes [are] that are going to be alleged, because they've heard a lot of testimony, but they haven't heard a lot of evidence that's going to support the elements of the various crimes that Alvin Bragg hopes to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

"So I'm guessing that the jury is getting a little impatient with all the nonsense they're hearing so far."

Responding to speculation about potential witnesses, Whitaker anticipated testimony from individuals with knowledge of the underlying financial crimes, possibly including Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg.

"I know Allen Weisselberg has been speculated to be the final witness," he said.

"He said the prosecution "doing this case without telling the public or the defense who is next, I think, is no way to run a trial."

"You know, the judge, so far, has made so many reversible errors that this case will probably be studied for a long time on how not to manage a trial by a judge," he said.

NBC News reported that Cohen is expected to testify on Monday, with Stormy Daniels having concluded her testimony following cross-examination. The trial has also featured testimony from Trump's former White House executive assistant and a Trump Organization employee regarding Trump's business affairs.

A Manhattan district attorney employee is anticipated to testify about Trump's social media activity, as Trump faces 34 counts related to allegedly falsifying business records to conceal payments to Cohen.

Trump has consistently denied the charges and any involvement in the alleged affair with Daniels.

"I think a directed verdict, where he says even if you assume all this evidence is true, it doesn't prove a crime, I think, that's still in the cards," Whitaker added. "And so, you know, we're gonna be watching very closely at the close of the evidence by the state to see if this judge says, 'There's just no case here to be had.'"

