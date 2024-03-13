Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Testifying Will Be Difficult

It’s going to be difficult to compel Hunter Biden to attend a public House Oversight Committee hearing on March 20 focused on the impeachment inquiry against his father, President Joe Biden, says former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

"I mean, they have a two-vote margin now once Congressman Buck resigns next week, and so I think it's going to be very hard to get anything done, especially holding somebody in contempt that’s already testified," Whitaker said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Chris Salcedo Show."

"And I don't think that's going to be a very compelling case for the Department of Justice to pick up either. I think his showing up and giving his deposition even though his memory appears to be similar to his father's in a lack of an ability to remember things I think, you know, it's gonna be really hard to compel him to show up for an in-person public hearing."

Hunter Biden on Wednesday rejected a request to testify to an open hearing before the committee.

"Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended," his attorney Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the chair of the House Oversight Committee.

House Republicans allege the president and his family have improperly profited from policy decisions Joe Biden participated in when he was vice president from 2009 to 2017, but have not provided evidence of Biden financially benefiting.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

