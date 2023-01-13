Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Garland 'Has a Mess He Can't Get Out Of'

Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax the special counsel's investigation of Joe Biden's handling of confidential documents could sidetrack the president's attempts to get his political agenda through Congress.

Whitaker, who served in the Trump administration, made his comments on Friday's "Wake Up America."

He said Attorney General Merrick Garland "has a mess he can't get out of." With the appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, Garland had to name a special counsel to investigate Biden for the same thing.

"So now, you have a special counsel against a sitting president," Whitaker said. "It's always dangerous, and I think ultimately it's not the regular order at the Department of Justice. So this is going to be troubling for Joe Biden and his team, and I think it's going to take a lot of attention away from trying to work with and against Congress to implement his agenda."

Garland named Robert Hur, the former top prosecutor in Maryland, under Trump, to lead the investigation of Biden.

"I know Hur well," Whitaker said, "I respect him, and think he's a good man. I hope that he takes this important role seriously. I know he will try to apply the facts and the law."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!