Whitaker to Newsmax: Engoron-Lawyer Interaction Requires Inquiry

A high-profile New York real estate lawyer's claim that he approached the judge presiding over Donald Trump's civil fraud case to offer unsolicited advice about a law at issue in the case "can't be the only ex parte discussion or conversation Judge [Arthur] Engoron had in deciding this case" and requires "much more inquiry as to whether or not the judge was completely corrupted by outside influences," said former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Engoron's opinion "just on its own is completely unfounded in the law and in the facts," Whitaker said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"I just think this is another example of how the left, through vehicles like this judge, have tried to railroad Donald Trump."

Attorney Adam Leitman Bailey on Wednesday told NBC New York he spoke to Engoron three weeks prior to the judge's February decision to fine Trump $454 million for falsely inflating the value of his assets.

"I saw him in the corner [at the courthouse] and I told my client, 'I need to go.' And I walked over, and we started talking ... I wanted him to know what I think and why ... I really want him to get it right," Bailey told the news outlet.

"He had a lot of questions, you know, about certain cases. We went over it," Bailey added.

Engoron denied the claim and said he was "wholly uninfluenced" by Bailey.

"No ex parte conversation concerning this matter occurred between Justice Engoron and Mr. Bailey or any other person. The decision Justice Engoron issued February 16 was his alone, was deeply considered, and was wholly uninfluenced by this individual," court spokesman Al Baker told NBC New York in a statement.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has launched a probe into the alleged interaction, according to sources familiar who spoke with NBC New York.

