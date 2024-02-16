Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous Judgment,' 'Ridiculous Judge'

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker criticized New York Judge Arthur Engoron's Friday ruling against former President Donald Trump, calling it a "ridiculous judgment by a ridiculous judge," in an interview on Newsmax.

Whitaker expressed his disbelief at the judgment: "This is a complete miscarriage of justice, as you can imagine."

Speaking on "American Agenda," Whitaker said, "I don't believe this will ultimately stand after appellate review, but right now, obviously, that puts him in a very serious situation."

He criticized the judge's handling of the case.

"This judge decided this case ... on the paper filings and didn't even take any witnesses or evidence or challenge any of the evidence that was presented by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York," he said. "And so I think there's a long legal path to go still for Mr. Trump and his businesses."

Whitaker predicted a lengthy legal battle ahead for Trump and his businesses, suggesting that an immediate injunction might be sought on the judgment to forestall execution.

Engoron's ruling imposed a $364 million penalty on Trump, his companies, and family members for what was deemed a yearslong scheme to deceive banks and others with inflated financial statements. Additionally, Trump was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

The decision came after a 2½-month trial, during which Trump vehemently denied wrongdoing and criticized the legal system.

"This judge violated many rules and trial procedures that you would expect," Whitaker added. "So I expect that, you know, the court of appeals might be sympathetic."

James, who brought the lawsuit against Trump, hailed the ruling as a victory, saying it exposed years of deceptive practices by the former president.

Trump's legal team previously indicated its intention to appeal the verdict.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

