Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Putin Still Set on Rebuilding Soviet Empire

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains committed to restoring the old Soviet Union — including taking Ukraine, threatening NATO's eastern flank, and pulling former Soviet states like Georgia and Moldova back under Moscow's control.

"These aren't the actions of a man ready to stop," Clark told "Finnerty." "Russia would like a pause, but not peace."

Clark, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, said Putin's military buildup near Finland and the movement of Russian logistics forces into Belarus prove Moscow is still planning offensive operations.

"He said it again and again — his greatest objective was to restore the boundaries of the Soviet Union," Clark said.

Clark compared the situation to 2014, when Russia took Crimea under President Barack Obama, paused, and then struck again in 2022 under President Joe Biden. He said Putin acts when he senses weakness in the White House and argued that under Donald Trump's strong leadership, Russia has been deterred.

"I hope President Trump accomplishes what he aims to do," Clark said regarding talks between Trump and Putin set for Friday in Alaska. "If the U.S. signals we're done, Putin will see an opportunity to grab more."

Although public support for the war has dropped — a Gallup poll showed 69% of Ukrainians want a negotiated end to the war — Clark stressed that abandoning Ukraine would be a strategic mistake.

"If Ukraine falls, it will destabilize Europe and NATO," he said. "The United States has a vital national interest in the stability of Europe."

Clark also noted that European nations have contributed more to Ukraine's defense than the U.S., pushing back against critics of American spending. He added the U.S. must remain engaged and strong.

"Right now, we have to ensure a stable, sustainable relationship with Europe," he said. "That's our major investment partner."

