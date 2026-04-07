Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Kharg Strikes Could Open Hormuz

U.S. military strikes on Kharg Island could lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz because Iran will "learn that no place there is secure," retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the former NATO supreme allied commander backed a sustained U.S. air campaign against Iran, arguing that decisive action is necessary to weaken Tehran's military infrastructure and protect global energy routes.

Clark's remarks come after Axios reported early Tuesday that U.S. forces carried out strikes on military targets on Iran's strategic Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.

The move signals a potential escalation in efforts to pressure Iran amid rising tensions in the region.

"I think it's fine to raid Kharg Island, to disrupt it, to take out some of the infrastructure there, if that's what we want to do," Clark said.

"We think that's a bargaining leverage. But we don't want to keep our people in a position where they're targets. So, the idea would be, I hope, go in, strike, strike, leave and disrupt this. And the Iranians will learn that no place there is secure. And when they understand that, then we've got a chance of opening up the strait."

Clark stressed that the broader air campaign is still in its early stages, noting that similar NATO operations during the 1999 conflict in Serbia took weeks to achieve their objectives.

"This is still early days," he said, urging patience and calling for expanded strikes on military infrastructure, including missile sites and positions threatening the Strait of Hormuz.

"We've got to keep the pressure on," Clark added, pointing to the strategic importance of ensuring the shipping lane remains open.

The strait is a critical artery for global oil supply, and disruptions could have major economic consequences worldwide.

The retired general also addressed concerns about NATO's role, pushing back on criticism that European allies have been slow to act.

While acknowledging some hesitation, he said key partners such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy have been "very forthcoming" in their support.

Clark suggested the Trump administration's tougher rhetoric toward NATO may be helping spur greater involvement, adding that allied nations understand their economic stability depends on keeping the Strait of Hormuz accessible.

He also praised the U.S. special operations mission that rescued two downed American airmen, calling it a testament to U.S. military strength and leadership.

"We leave no one behind," Clark said. "I'm just so proud of what our armed forces were able to do."

Clark made clear that sustained military pressure — combined with strategic restraint — will be key to achieving U.S. objectives in Iran and restoring stability in the region.

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