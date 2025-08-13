Wesley Clark to Newsmax: 'Consequences' Should Be Assistance to Ukraine

At a Q&A session at the Newsmax celebration in Jerusalem, President Donald Trump stated there will be "very severe consequences" if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the Ukraine war at Friday's summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Wednesday that "we've made so many threats to Russia over the last six months about consequences, and they mostly get postponed. And so, I don't know — I hope the consequences will be a restart of U.S. Military assistance from the Trump administration to Ukraine," Clark said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Clark added that Putin will not respond to traditional deterrents and needs to be "convinced" of defeat.

"Because really, when you get right down to it, I think the only way you're going to really halt President Putin's territorial ambitions is to convince him he cannot win.

"Administration after administration has tried sanctions. Obama tried it. Biden tried it. It hasn't stopped anything and makes it more difficult. The Russians learn to live with it.

"And so putting sanctions on again — it sounds rough and tough. It avoids the threat of use of force, but ultimately it doesn't accomplish much."

