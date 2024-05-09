Gen. Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Doubt Israel Needs Weapons From US

Retired Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Thursday it's his belief that Israel has shrugged off President Joe Biden's hold on certain munitions, saying he would be "surprised if Israel needs anything from us."

Clark joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to discuss Biden's holding back of munitions as a warning to Israel not to invade Rafah.

"Israel has adequate military means. I think the United States knows that. And Israel is going to do what Israel needs to do, and I think it should do that," Clark said.

"I'd be very surprised if Israel needs anything from us, actually," Clark said, regarding its incursion into Rafah. "I got a great deal of respect for the Israeli armed forces. I don't think they've exhausted their stockpiles. I don't think they're waiting for just-in-time arrival, on anything from rifles to tanks to spare parts or whatever that they need for Gaza.

"But I think they always feel more secure if they have a larger inventory. I think these shipments that have been stopped probably will result in some rundown of those inventories," he added.

