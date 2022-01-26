'Wendy Bell Common Sense' to Debut Saturday on Newsmax

Newsmax Media Inc. announced Wednesday that 21-time Emmy Award winner Wendy Bell on Saturday will premiere her new show, "Wendy Bell Common Sense," which will examine the news of the day with a lively approach to national issues.

The 28-year broadcast veteran of nationally syndicated and network affiliate news will delve deep into topics and concerns with interviews and roundtables in her weekly show airing 4:30 p.m. ET Saturdays on Newsmax. The show also will air Sundays at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"People are hungry for common sense in this country, and that's what this new program is about," Bell said. "Telling the truth, having great conversations, talking about what really matters. It's going to be outstanding."

Host of the "Wendy Bell Radio Program," heard nationally weekdays 9 a.m. to noon ET, Bell worked in television for the nationally syndicated show "American Journal," NBC affiliate KSDK in St. Louis, and ABC’s Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE, where she became the station’s main anchor and most decorated reporter.

She moved into radio in 2018 as the lone conservative female voice on southwestern Pennsylvania airwaves, hosting an afternoon-drive program on KDKA 1020 AM. In less than one year, Bell’s talk show climbed from 17th to second place in the market, handily beating Sean Hannity.

"Wendy Bell has had a remarkable career as a television journalist and radio host, and throughout it all has been an advocate of common sense and American values," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said. "We are glad to have her on the Newsmax team."

A mother of five sons, Bell is a proud advocate of American patriotism, conservative values, the police, military, and first responders.

