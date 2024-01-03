Anthony Scaramucci to Newsmax: Biden's Border Will Expand Welfare

Managing partner at Skybridge Capital and former Trump administration Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci argued on Newsmax that the Biden administration's neglecting of the southern border is a covert way to build up the welfare state.

"I would take your monologue," Scaramucci told "Eric Bolling The Balance," and add a "few sentences" that Biden's de facto border policy is "welfare state expansion."

"And so you got to give the American people the opportunity to vote on that. So the question before the American people is, Do they want noncitizens of the United States to participate in the U.S. welfare state? Now, I would make the argument that they do not want that, and I think it's a very dangerous thing for the country long term."

Scaramucci went on to qualify that he's all for legal immigration.

An annual report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said the migration crisis will cost each American taxpayer $1,156 annually.

A 49-page report released Nov. 13, 2023, by the House Committee on Homeland Security found that based on the figures released in May 2023 from the Center for Immigration Studies, the "financial impact of the crisis for cities and states across the country, finding that the annual cost just to care for and house the known gotaways and illegal aliens who have been released into the country under [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas' leadership could cost as much as an astounding $451 billion."

Next week, a committee led by House Republicans will take a step toward impeaching Mayorkas. The committee accuses him of neglecting his duty to manage the U.S.-Mexico border. The House Homeland Security Committee will conduct a hearing on Jan. 10 to discuss the impeachment allegations. Witnesses for the hearing are expected to be named in the coming days.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

