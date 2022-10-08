Rep. Weber to Newsmax: New York Mayor 'Crying Wolf' Over Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is "crying wolf" over the migrant influx, said Randy Weber, R-Texas.

Adams on Friday declared the migrant surge a state of emergency, telling reporters the influx will cost the city about $1 billion.

Approximately 17,000 migrants have come to New York City since April, according to city hall estimates. Thousands were sent on buses from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who has pressured the White House to tighten border security.

"This is absolutely ridiculous," Weber told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"Texas has two-thirds of the border with Mexico. We're seeing 200,000 come across our border in a month. So the fact that they're getting several buses with 50 or 71 — he's crying wolf because that shouldn't be a problem for New York. We deal with it all the time.

"They don't care about what happens in Texas. They don't care about it until it shows up on their doorstep. Suddenly, they care."

Weber, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the Biden administration is culpable for the issue.

Vice President Kamala Harris "is culpable. The president is culpable. They don't care about these people coming across the border. Suddenly, being a sanctuary isn't such a good idea," he said.

Adams is asking for federal and state aid, and he pressed Congress to pass legislation to shorten the mandatory waiting period for work papers for migrants.

More than 61,000 people are in city shelters now, a near record, said Adams; and arriving families have enrolled 5,500 new students in New York City's public schools. Officials are renting rooms in more than 40 hotels across the city to try to keep up with the influx.

Weber said he hopes Americans are paying attention, "and we hope they make Democrats pay at the poll."

