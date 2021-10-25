Michael Reagan to Newsmax: New Fox Streaming Weather Channel 'All About the Money'

Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Reagan, told Newsmax on Monday that the debut of the Fox News Weather streaming channel, which embraces the climate change ideology, is more about money than science.

"Going after the global warming crowd, getting the money in from there; it's all about money," Reagan said on the "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday. "It's not about a belief system as much as it is follow the money. And, if the money is going to be in that, then what we're going to do is: We're going to put together an app, we're going to put together a show, dealing with weather, dealing with what's going on with global warming, and see if that's going to generate any more funds for Fox News."

FOX Weather is a 24-hour, seven days a week, advertiser supported, free streaming service, operated by FOX News Media, according to the company.

Fox News debuted the service Monday and wrote in a press release Oct. 20, the 24-hour streaming channel would gather its information from WeatherSTEM, which uses high-resolution video and weather data from collegiate and professional sports stadiums throughout the country.

"In an effort to create the most robust network of cameras across the country, FOX Weather has partnered with the WeatherSTEM network to provide a live look into local weather conditions across the country, allowing unmatched access to real-time weather conditions and video," Fox Weather President Sharri Berg said in the release.

The stadiums are part of a 600-site, national network with sensors to provide local and regional weather data to the new service, including lightning, wind speed, temperature, and video of real-time conditions on the ground to Fox's data systems.

The Washington Post report Oct. 22 left questions about how the network will deal with the climate change issue, which many on the network have questioned over the years.

"If you're asking about climate change, climate change is part of our lives. It's how we live. It's not going to be ignored," Berg said in the Post story. "We will be reporting facts."

The new service will compete with the cable heavyweight "The Weather Channel," among others, and FOX has already invested $10 million into the enterprise, which requires a separate set of resources than other types of news coverage.

"I'm so happy and proud of the fact that Rupert Murdoch — who I consider one of the best of the best as far as media moguls — wants to compete with me," Weather Channel owner Byron Allen told the Post. "There's no Muhammad Ali without George Foreman. Nobody's paying Muhammad Ali to shadowbox. We're going to give people a great show."

