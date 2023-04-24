Trump to Newsmax: Dems Weaponize Because 'Their Policies Are Losers'

Americans concerned about crime and the weaponization of government and justice are catching on to the corruption, but Democrats are going to keep at it, according to former President Donald Trump on Newsmax.

"It's frankly, the only way they can win because their policies are losers," Trump told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview.

"Here's the good news: The country understands it; they see what's going on," he added to host Greg Kelly.

The Biden administration and the deep state has a group of people working to undermine American democracy, according to Trump.

"There's a little group, a small group of people that are very smart, very radical left, probably Marxists, and they're running our country into the ground and they're using law enforcement and they're using the DOJ and the FBI as retribution — something that has never happened anywhere near what's going on right now," he said.

"What they're doing in terms of DOJ, FBI, law enforcement, to politics is nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump denounced special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Jan. 6 and his 2020 presidential election challenge, as "a guy that's so biased, that hates Trump so much."

"It's really a disgrace," Trump said, adding a rebuke of a widespread weaponization of government and justice against the political opposition in America.

"This is Marxism, this is communism, what they are doing," Trump continued. "If it doesn't stop — I mean, look, our country's in serious trouble anyway — but that is something and that's the way they're going to try and win the elections, because they can't win.

"They can't win the elections. Their policies are horrible. Nobody wants open borders."

"Nobody wants high taxes, high interest rates, high energy prices — nobody wants it," Trump added. "You can't win on those issues. The only way you can win is by cheating.

"And what they're doing now is they're weaponizing law enforcement in order to cheat, just like they did the whole mail-in thing, and they'll continue to do that. But they're weaponizing law enforcement in order to cheat."

Ultimately, conservatives and Americans have to strike back at the ballot box, according to Trump.

"Our country is not going to stand for it," Trump said. "You know, we have very strong people in this country and they've been sitting back and watching. They've been watching. They've watched that whole situation at the Capitol. They didn't walk in with guns. They shot Ashli Babbitt, that officer. Bad things should happen to him. He shot her and she was totally defenseless.

"She was like an American patriot. You look at her, everything online, the flag and the whole thing. She was an American patriot. They shot her and nothing happened to him.

"If that were the other way around, there would have been hell to pay. But the people of this country just aren't going to take it anymore. They cannot take it anymore."

