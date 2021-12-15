Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Bail for Convicted Violent Felons Should Be Higher

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that in light of the tragedy that befell Waukesha, Wisconsin, bail for violent criminals should be higher.

Johnson said on ''Spicer & Co.'' that ''it's not just catch and release at the border, it's catch and release through our criminal justice system. And the tragedy of the horror that happened in Waukesha that shouldn't have happened.''

On Nov. 21, Darrell Brooks Jr., a career criminal who was released from jail two days earlier on $1,000 bail, drove his SUV through a holiday parade, killing six people and injuring at least 40 others, according to authorities.

''The impact that defund the police, the low bail, no bail, policies that are turning violent criminals back on the street way too often to commit new crimes in new tragedies like Waukesha,'' Johnson said, need to stop.

The congressman continued, stating that the answer to crowded jails is not letting violent criminals back on the street.

''Certainly, bail has to be higher, and people need to be kept in jail that are violent.''

