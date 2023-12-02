×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: washington | d.c. | donald trump | crime | primary | campaign | rally

Trump Vows to End Washington, D.C.'s 'Nightmare of Murder and Crime'

By    |   Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:55 PM EST

Denouncing the destruction of "Democrat-run cities" throughout America, former President Donald Trump vowed to take over the running of Washington, D.C., which he has lamented is living a "nightmare of murder and crime."

"We will take over our horribly run Washington, D.C.," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally that aired live and in its entirety Saturday on Newsmax. "It is horribly run. Have you seen it?

"It's filthy, dirty, with graffiti all over the most beautiful marble columns, magnificent columns built 200 years ago, 100 years ago. It's still loaded with graffiti at levels you've never seen."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, in office since 2015 and who once named an area of the city Black Lives Matter Plaza during the 2020 race riots, has run the capital into the ground, according to Trump.

"The roads are disgusting," he continued. "They're like driving over garbage. And we're going to clean it up, renovate it, and rebuild our capital so that it's no longer a nightmare of murder and crime."

Trump pointed to recent killings in the nation's capital.

"People are killed every night," Trump said. "People are hurt badly. They go to Washington; they're proud of their country. They come out. They're frightened to go outside. They can't go outside. You can't. If you go outside, you're making a big mistake. This is our capital; it has never been like that."

Trump denounced the homelessness and tent cities popping up since he left office.

"You know, when I left, it was different," he said. "It was much different, but years ago, it was really amazing.

"I wouldn't allow anybody to park or put their tent up on our lawns of our beautiful parks. Now the parks are loaded up with tents, and they're loaded up with homeless.

"We have to help the homeless, but we can't destroy our capital. We're going to rebuild our capital. We're gonna make it so beautiful. It's going to be the most beautiful capital in the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Denouncing the destruction of "Democrat-run cities" throughout America, former President Donald Trump vowed to take over the running of Washington, D.C.
washington, d.c., donald trump, crime, primary, campaign, rally, democrats, america
382
2023-55-02
Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved