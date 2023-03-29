Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Soft-on-Crime' Approach Makes D.C. Dangerous

Following a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wedneday regarding violence in Washington, D.C., committee member Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax he pushed back against local government officials, citing data to them that shows the nation's capital is not safe.

"I asked Councilman [Charles] Allen, who was one of the witnesses," Fallon told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "I [asked], 'Is Washington, D.C., safe in your opinion?'

"And he said, 'Absolutely, it is.'

"And I said, 'Really? I find that interesting because ... you're 478% more likely to be murdered in D.C. than the rest of the country; 485% more likely to be robbed. And violent crime in Washington is 151% higher than anywhere else in the United States.' So it's not safe by empirical data. It's a dangerous city, and their soft-on-crime policies is only gonna make it worse," Fallon added.

According to ABC, the legislators debated Washington's laws for nearly four hours. But the majority of the session was focused on crime.

