Grenell to Newsmax: DC Wants 'More Money, More Wars'

Former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, told Newsmax that politicians today prioritize wars and spending over pursuing cost-effective peaceful solutions that would allow for reinvesting in America.

Speaking in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington this week on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Grenell says, "Politicians in Washington, DC" seem to say" 'Well, I'll give you some money for Ukraine if you give me some money for the border.'"

"But that's not the America First policy," Grenell adds. "It's not just about saying, 'no' to Ukraine or no foreign spending — that's not America First. America First is putting ourselves first, and when there's a problem, trying to solve it without immediately rushing in the military. And that's the problem I have with Washington DC. Everything is a military solution: more money, more wars."

During Grenell's interview, the former ambassador to Germany asks, "Where is the State Department" in this? Shouldn't they be seeking diplomatic solutions?

"We employ tens of thousands of people who are supposed to solve problems diplomatically," he continues," — without war — much cheaper. But it's also much, much more peaceful.

When asked why — two years into the Ukraine conflict — why there are no solutions, Grenell states that it's because Secretary of State Antony Blinken is "weak."

In Feb. 2023, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave an interview where he broke the news that at the start of the war in Ukraine, the United States and its Western allies "blocked" his efforts in mediating a peace deal.

