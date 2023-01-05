Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: McCarthy May Not Have the Votes

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Thursday that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., may not have enough votes to become speaker.

In an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Davidson said he believes at least four members will never vote for McCarthy.

The congressman elaborated on the holdout, saying several concessions have been made to appease the Freedom Caucus. Among them are restoring public access to the Capitol, capping spending on suspension bills, limiting leadership reports, providing five days notice for suspension votes, holding more conference meetings ahead of key votes and limiting suspension waivers from committees.

Davidson commented on the omnibus and indicated conservatives fear the government is expanding even further.

"There's this bipartisan coalition that comes together to keep growing government and make it less and less accountable. And so the conservative part of the party is saying we keep promising that we're going to have a smaller, more accountable government," said Davidson. "We need the tools to actually achieve that; because otherwise — especially in the divided government — we fear that we're just going to get rolled and wind up with a bigger, less accountable government at the end of the day."

He said, "The benefit for the country is you're seeing a little bit of how the sausage is made, and I think we're going to have a much stronger majority at the end of the day."

Davidson said that at some point, Republicans may say, "We don't have the votes." He reflected on Judge Robert Bork, who was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan but whose nomination was pulled because he did not have enough votes to get confirmed, and likened it to former President Donald Trump's endorsement of McCarthy.

"That may be what eventually happens with Kevin McCarthy, but it won't be because we didn't say we gave every effort to make it possible," said Davidson.

"Trust is fragile, and the challenge is conservative base voters — the people back home that sent this Republican majority," he said. "They want to change the status quo. In a way, that 20 is representing that voice."

The congressman continued: "I think people expect the Republican majority to elect a Republican speaker, not cut deals with Democrats to try to create some kind of governing coalition. We don't have a parliamentary system, and I think people are looking for our party to do what we said we would do and get on offense here."

The House is conducting its ninth round of votes. Davidson, although not confident, remains firm in his support for McCarthy.