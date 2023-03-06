×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren davidson | train | derailment | constituents

Rep. Warren Davidson to Newsmax: 'Lot of Concern' About Ohio Train Derailments

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 09:19 PM EST

Ohio constituents have a "lot of concern" about the causes and subsequent response to the state's recent train derailments, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

The Biden administration must investigate the derailments in East Palestine and Springfield while continuing to aid in recovery, Davidson told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday.

"Look, we're frustrated," he said. "And frankly, my constituents are asking the same kinds of questions. You know, they're suspecting, 'Is this sabotage?'

"And so I think it's important that our intel community and our law enforcement community speak out and address those concerns."

Davidson, who represents an area encompassing part of Springfield, also said there were concerns surrounding the Department of Transportation and Federal Emergency Management Agency's responses to the incidents.

"There's a lot of concern about the response to these situations," Davidson said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "pointed out that there's over 1,000 of these [derailments] a year — he's being a bit dismissive of the people in East Palestine and the concern about that train derailment," he added.

His comments come two days after another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, sending 28 cars sliding diagonally across the tracks, according to National Public Radio.

Unlike the East Palestine derailment Feb. 3, no toxic chemical material has been released into the environment. No one has been injured in the Springfield derailment.

"We're looking at clean air, clean soil, and clean water," said Charles Patterson, health commissioner of Clark County, Ohio. "There have been multiple sweeps by multiple teams."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ohio constituents have a "lot of concern" about the causes and subsequent response to the state's recent train derailments, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.
warren davidson, train, derailment, constituents
303
2023-19-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved