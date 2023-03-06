Rep. Warren Davidson to Newsmax: 'Lot of Concern' About Ohio Train Derailments

Ohio constituents have a "lot of concern" about the causes and subsequent response to the state's recent train derailments, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

The Biden administration must investigate the derailments in East Palestine and Springfield while continuing to aid in recovery, Davidson told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday.

"Look, we're frustrated," he said. "And frankly, my constituents are asking the same kinds of questions. You know, they're suspecting, 'Is this sabotage?'

"And so I think it's important that our intel community and our law enforcement community speak out and address those concerns."

Davidson, who represents an area encompassing part of Springfield, also said there were concerns surrounding the Department of Transportation and Federal Emergency Management Agency's responses to the incidents.

"There's a lot of concern about the response to these situations," Davidson said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "pointed out that there's over 1,000 of these [derailments] a year — he's being a bit dismissive of the people in East Palestine and the concern about that train derailment," he added.

His comments come two days after another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, sending 28 cars sliding diagonally across the tracks, according to National Public Radio.

Unlike the East Palestine derailment Feb. 3, no toxic chemical material has been released into the environment. No one has been injured in the Springfield derailment.

"We're looking at clean air, clean soil, and clean water," said Charles Patterson, health commissioner of Clark County, Ohio. "There have been multiple sweeps by multiple teams."

