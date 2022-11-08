×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren davidson | ohio | election day | congress

Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: GOP Voters Sending Message

rep. warren davidson attending a hearing
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:05 AM EST

Rep. Warren Davidson, seeking reelection in Ohio's 8th Congressional District, said Tuesday on Newsmax that he's optimistic about Republicans regaining majorities in Congress, but he noted that "unfortunately, we're going to have to wait until 2025 to clear the White House of their current plans."

"They act like they're naive, but the reality is, they're doing all this, inflicting all these bad policies on our country," Davidson, an Ohio Republican, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that voters will "send a clear message that we have to change course."

Meanwhile, Davidson said early voting in Ohio and in his district, which lies on the state's border with Indiana, is skewing heavily toward Democrats and that the numbers of early voters are comparable to those in 2018.

"Republicans are increasingly saying there should be an Election Day, not an election month, and we should vote in person," he said. "I have talked to a lot of people who are going to vote at the Board of Elections rather than choosing the absentee system."

Davidson also on Tuesday discussed President Joe Biden's promise to shut down coal-fired power plants in exchange for wind and solar power.

"Biden is trying to have it both ways," Davidson said. "He's berating the energy companies, saying they should drill and explore. Meanwhile, he's promising no drilling and promising an end to fossil fuels. He pointed out that nobody is mentioning that steel can't be made without coal.

"Steelmaking is huge in Ohio and western Pennsylvania and vital for the United States for national security. This idea of we're going to have a war on coal isn't going to play out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Warren Davidson, seeking reelection in Ohio's 8th Congressional District, said he's optimistic about Republicans regaining majorities in Congress.
warren davidson, ohio, election day, congress
320
2022-05-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved