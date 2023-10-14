Rep. Davidson: Biden's Israel Response Was 'Slow'

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden's response to Hamas's attack on Israel as "slow."

Speaking with Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Davidson said Biden's response was "definitely slow to respond to the attack, but his response right away when he became president was to begin helping Iran."

The U.S. and Qatar earlier this week reached an agreement that the Qataris will not act on any request from Tehran for the time being to access $6 billion in Iranian funds that were unblocked as part of a prisoner swap last month.

The move, which stops short of a full refreezing of Iranian funds in Qatar's banking system, follows the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel and continued Republican criticism of the Biden administration's deal with Iran, in which $6 billion was unfrozen in exchange for the release of five detained Americans. The official who outlined the understanding between the U.S. and Qatar was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Davidson said "everyone's talking about the $6 billion, but on the other hand, kind of lifting the [Maximum pressure campaign] that the Trump administration had has resulted in tens of billions of dollars flowing into Iran.

"All that money goes out to proxy terrorists, not just Hamas, but Hezbollah and others throughout the Middle East," he added.

After the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, the Trump administration implemented intensified sanctions against Iran, known as the Maximum Pressure campaign.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.