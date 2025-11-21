Davidson to Newsmax: GOP Must Unite to Prevent 'Civil Wars' in House

House Republicans must unify heading into the midterms, as even small fractures could jeopardize "one of the smallest majorities in the history of the House of Representatives," Rep. Warren Davidson told Newsmax on Friday.

"We can only lose two votes and still pass something in the House right now," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The idea that we would have these little feuds and civil wars within our party right now is, frankly, my biggest concern."

Meanwhile, Davidson said, Democrats viewed the recent shutdown as a political "victory," but the focus now must be on preparing for the next funding deadline on Jan. 30, adding that it is not surprising that Democrats might try to use a showdown again.

"Of course they're probably going to try something. But the real challenge for us is how are we going to be ready for that?" he said.

President Donald Trump also has urged an end to the Senate filibuster, and Davidson reiterated his own push for what he called a "MAGA reconciliation act" so Republicans can pass their priorities without depending on the Democrats' votes.

The recent continuing resolution, he said, "was the negotiation ... a pause in action so that we could continue the debate on appropriations while the government was funded."

He also pointed to reforms he supports to ensure essential workers are paid during any lapse.

"If somebody is deemed so essential that they're at work, the payroll clerk for that person is also essential," he said. "So you pay them if they have to be at work."

Asked about Democrats' hopes for regaining the House, Davidson said even in the majority Republicans face nonstop attacks.

"They do that when we're in the majority, and the idea that people would vote for that is just mind-blowing."

Turning to cryptocurrency, Davidson explained his Bitcoin for America Act, which would allow federal taxes to be paid in bitcoin and route those payments into a strategic reserve.

"We don't really have control of our digital assets," he said. "They lost the private keys. And when you lose the keys to digital assets, it's like losing a pile of cash."

His bill addresses that gap and would treat Bitcoin as money by eliminating capital gains on tax payments.

That, Davidson said, gives the government a real incentive "to collect and store Bitcoin."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com