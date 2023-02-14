Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: AT&T's Stock Drop Sends Message

Companies like AT&T, whose stock has fallen by almost 7% for a loss of $10 billion after DirecTV dropped Newsmax on Jan. 24, are getting the message that voters are not rewarding such behavior, Rep. Warren Davidson said Tuesday.

"There are no far-left voices being canceled," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that OAN, another conservative network, was deplatformed last year. "I think it's important that we look at what are the underlying motives here."

Davidson said such cancellations get at the "bigger movement in financial services, this kind of ESG (environmental, social, and governance), some sort of heresy code that if you don't conform to the left's narratives, you're canceled."

That means that "you don't get investments for your companies, you don't get CEO slots, you don't get board slots unless you're turning left" said Davidson, adding that is "not in line with the rest of America."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

DirecTV said Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that the total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. Those channels get license fees.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.