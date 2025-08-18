Ukrainian Politician to Newsmax: We Welcome Trump's Efforts to End War

Ukraine welcomes "all the efforts of the Trump administration to bring this war till the end, but the end means that this nightmare will never, ever happen again," Andrii Osadchuk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Newsmax on Monday.

"And the problem that Vladimir Putin knows exactly very well that in less than 3 1/2 years, there will be another president of the United States, but Vladimir Putin will stay," Osadchuk told "Newsline."

"And ... you know, any word of Putin cannot be trusted. And I'm sure that Donald Trump is very much concerned about his political legacy, and I'm sure that he understands well that any aggression, if it will be legitimized, means that next day any aggression will be legal.

"So, that's why I think the fundamental decision should be taken today. And it's very good that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not alone in the White House, that in fact, all European leadership is together with him. And in fact, Donald Trump is speaking with United Europe, which want us to stop this war."

Trump on Monday hosted Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, and several European heads of state at the White House. He is reportedly urging Ukraine to accept a land swap deal with Russia.

