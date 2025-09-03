Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Knows 'Exactly' How to Negotiate End to Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump knows "exactly" how to negotiate the end to the Ukraine-Russia war but it's a "very complicated matter," said U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker on Newsmax.

"President Trump is the only one that has been able to bring Vladimir Putin to the table to keep him at the table," Whitaker said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"There have been some low-level agreements, exchanging of prisoners, exchanging of the bodies of the fallen. And so there have been opportunities for both sides to communicate and work together and build some level of trust. But, you know, I come back to what President Trump always says, and that is the United States is the most powerful country in the world. We have the most powerful military, we have the most powerful economy, and we're part of the most powerful, successful alliance on the planet, and that is NATO.

"And here in Brussels, we make sure every day. And one of the things that I worked on today was making sure that our allies are becoming stronger. They're spending their money appropriately so that no one challenges NATO. And at the same time, President Trump also has me coordinating the sale of U.S. weapons to our NATO allies to be provided to Ukraine. And we got to make sure that we help a big deal. You know, we're spending European money on American arms and munitions, and those are being provided to Ukraine and keeping them in the fight. They're the best weapons available," he added.

Trump on Wednesday accused the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea of conspiring against the U.S. as the trio gathered at a massive military parade in Beijing.

He also said he was "very disappointed" in Putin after the Kremlin brushed aside his efforts to arrange a summit with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

