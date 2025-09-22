Former Amb. Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Trump Must 'Put the Hammer Down'

President Donald Trump is likely to deliver a message centered on peace, security, and the release of hostages, while stopping short of supporting a two-state solution in Gaza in his address to the U.N. General Assembly this week, according to former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker on Newsmax.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is really taking advantage of President Trump at this point," Volker, who served as the envoy to Ukraine and testified in the Democrats' first impeachment of Trump, told Monday's "Wake Up America." "He sees that President Trump really wants a deal. He really wants peace. And Putin is escalating to see what he can get away with.

"And so I think President Trump really needs to put the hammer down and say, 'We will not tolerate these kinds of threats against our NATO allies, and we insist that you stop this war against Ukraine, have a ceasefire, and then we can build peace and we can move on.'

"But Putin really is taking advantage of President Trump at this point."

While acknowledging Trump's desire for a diplomatic deal that could eventually lift sanctions on Russia, Volker cautioned that Putin views restraint as weakness.

"We really do need to put in those sanctions to dry up the funds that run into the Kremlin's budget," he said.

Volker also argued that calls for recognition of a two-state solution in Gaza are "mainly something designed to irritate Israel," noting there is currently no functional Palestinian state.

He said Trump would continue to call out Hamas terrorists for attacks and hostage-taking, and that any lasting diplomatic solution requires Hamas' defeat.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com