Herzog to Newsmax: 'We Want Jew, Muslim to Dwell Together'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tells Newsmax there is a new way forward for peace in the Middle East.

"I mean what would we want for our children?" Herzog told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in an exclusive interview recorded Wednesday.

"We want peace. We want coexistence.

"We want Jew and Muslim to dwell together in this region."

"The real issue is can we bring change in the region?" Herzog added, advocating for support for Israel's campaign to wipe out Iran's nuclear weapons aspirations.

Israel has already become a melting pot of Muslims and Jews living in peace, becoming an example for the future of the entire region if Iran's reign of terror can be permanently ended, according to Herzog.

"You know Greta, this morning I went to pay a bereavement call to a beautiful Muslim family in Tamra who have lost most of the family — four beautiful women — because of an Iranian missile on their house," Herzog told host Greta Van Susteren.

Iran is not standing for Muslims now, but striking them, too, adding to the antisemitic hate campaign they have fostered against Israel for decades.

"And so the Iranians don't really differentiate between Jew, Muslim, Christian, and what's not: They want us all out of here," Herzog said.

"And what we are doing, we are fighting. We are hurting them dramatically. We are removing that nuclear capability. And it's about time."

Herzog added a call to the people of Iran to "rise up" against its leadership that Israel is attacking.

"And here I say to the Iranian people: It's your chance to rise up because you deserve so much more than this oppressive regime," Herzog concluded.

