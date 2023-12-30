×
Tags: war | biden administration | ukraine | israel | gaza | russia | hamas

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'We're Growing War; We're Not Shrinking It'

By    |   Saturday, 30 December 2023 12:55 PM EST

The Biden administration has destabilized eastern Europe and the Middle East, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"The problem is we're in a far more dangerous situation than we were this time last year," Holt told "America Right Now."

"By projecting weakness, we're getting more of what we don't want. We're growing war. We're not shrinking it."

Ukraine is left to "throw rocks" at Russia because President Joe Biden and his administration has failed to project "an orchestrated strategy."

"When you look at the tale that is Ukraine, let's go back two years just before this started and we were talking about what would what would this all look like if the Ukrainians got into a deep, protracted war with Russia?" Holt added to host Tom Basile. "No matter what their logistics state was, the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people will fight until they're just left with rocks to throw at things.

"So this is what you're seeing, Tom. You're seeing the Ukrainians take this massive hit into Kyiv and then whatever they have, they're going to throw it right at Russia, because we don't have an orchestrated strategy. We haven't had one.

"We don't have what we would call combined arms warfare, and they're fighting with whatever they have at this point. And so the debate rages on."

Saturday, 30 December 2023 12:55 PM
