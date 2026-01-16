Border Patrol Chief to Newsmax: Blocking ICE Is a 'Serious Problem'

U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Greg Bovino said Friday that any effort to block federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota should be treated as a serious problem.

He appeared on Newsmax after reports that the Justice Department is investigating Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey over alleged interference with ICE agents.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Bovino said, "Anytime there's a conspiracy to preclude federal law enforcement from conducting its lawful law enforcement mission, in this case, our Title 8 immigration mission here in Minneapolis and Minnesota, there's a problem there."

He added that he had not reviewed the subpoenas or the case, but said if subpoenas have been issued, "fantastic job!"

CBS News and Minnesota station WCCO reported that Walz and Frey are under federal investigation, citing two U.S. officials, and said subpoenas have been issued.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the DOJ is investigating whether Walz and Frey impeded federal immigration enforcement through public statements, potentially implicating a federal conspiracy statute.

The AP reported the investigation had not been formally communicated to Walz's office, and Frey's office had not responded to inquiries.

Bovino pointed to public statements in which Walz and Frey condemned the federal deployment, demanded it end, and urged protests and documentation of encounters.

He said such rhetoric can make operations "very difficult and downright dangerous" for Border Patrol and other federal teams working in Minneapolis.

Tensions have escalated in Minnesota following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good, 37, in south Minneapolis by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, according to multiple published accounts.

A federal officer shot a man in the leg during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency stated law enforcement was attacked with a shovel and broom while trying to complete the stop. The shooting occurred about 12 miles from where an ICE officer fatally shot Good last week, as protesters gathered nearby.

The unrest has also drawn direct White House attention. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to protests and clashes tied to federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

Reports have detailed an extensive immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which has played a role in escalating tensions and has resulted in over 2,500 arrests.

